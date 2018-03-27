‘Poisonous Political Harmony‘ – German Expert Weighs in on Diplomats' Expulsion

Sputnik: Fifteen European countries and the US have announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain over the Skripal poisoning scandal. Why, in your opinion, is Italy on this list regarding its previously neutral position over the issue?
Chișinău – Discours de Manuel Ochsenreiter: Cher Monsieur le Président, chers invités, chers collègues, C'est une habitude très régulière de voir les orateurs officiels allemands s'excuser dans les pays étrangers pour le passé de l'Allemagne.… https://t.co/mWqnsA4Qk8 pic.twitter.com/z5oWMHVM8Z— Le Grand Soir (@legrandsoir) 30 января 2018 г.
Sputnik: No evidence of Russia's involvement has been provided by the UK to Russia over the Skripal poisoning case. Instead, London's rhetoric is becoming even tougher each day and other countries have already joined in. Do you think it is because they all have their own interests in stirring up the scandal?
Manuel Ochsenreiter: There might be a misunderstanding. The scandal is precisely only about the scandal — and not about any investigation or forensic evidence. The political consequences can be seen right now: More confrontation with Russia, greater "unity" of EU, a deeper alliance with US against "the Russian threat," minimizing the chances to lift the sanctions regime against Moscow. In other words: even if at the end there will be an investigation result which does not show any involvement of Russia or Russian structures in the Skripal incident — nothing will be taken back or lifted.
