Register
11:25 GMT +325 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The mascots of the Democratic and Republican parties, a donkey for the Democrats and an elephant for the GOP, are seen on a video screen at Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016

    'Plenty of Blame to Go Around' Among Democrats, Republicans in US Wars Abroad

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    130

    A new study of US presidents' propensity to start wars depending on their party since the start of the 20th century has found that Republicans have begun more wars in absolute terms, but Democrats started more per individual president. Sputnik discussed these results with Dr. David Schultz, political science professor at Hamline University.

    The study, carried out by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, determined that the well-established popular perception that Democrats are more dovish than their Republican opponents is really a myth.

    In the 56 wars that the US has been involved in since the turn of the 20th century, 33 were launched by Republicans, and 23 by Democrats. Nine Republican presidents launched one or more conflicts, while eight Democrat presidents did so. However, three Republican leaders (Warren Harding, Herbert Hoover, and Gerald Ford) also refrained from launching any wars, while not a single Democratic president has been managed to refrain from doing so. Overall, Republicans began an average of 2.75 conflicts per president, while Democrats launched 2.88 conflicts per president.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Dr. Schultz explained that the fluctuating position of the Republicans stems from that party's fluctuation between internationalism and an inward-looking nationalism in its worldview.

    Sputnik: Have you done a lot of investigation into this subject matter? 

    David Schultz: I certainly would say that the United States, given its status in the world, has been involved in lots of military conflicts. And I would say that both parties have engaged in military actions that may not have been appropriate, or may have started those actions for a variety of political purposes. 

    My whole point was to say that yes, if we look at some of the major wars that have occurred in the United States' history – World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War, they took place, or at least were initiated, under Democratic presidents; but if we also look at for example the war on terrorism, it was led by a Republican. We could [also] argue that the Vietnam War was really escalated by Richard Nixon, a Republican.

    So I think there is plenty of blame to go around for both parties. And depending on how you define military action or war, we can reach different conclusions.

    Sputnik: Much of it is perhaps related to this US strategy surrounding regime change; when there is a regime that the United States is not happy with or uncomfortable with, this whole culture seems to pervade. What's your take on this particular trait of the US, and how does it characterize US foreign policy? In the early 1990s, many Americans seemed to share in the sentiment that their country should stop being the policeman of the world, but 30 years on, this is still the case, isn't it?

    A statue of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein in front of building of the Iraqi Olympic Committee 09 April 2003. The US tanks and troops poured into the heart of Baghdad as the Iraqi leader's regime collapsed after a blistering three-week onslaught.
    © AFP 2018/ Karim Sahib
    'Controlled Chaos': US-Led Coalition Wasted Trillions of Dollars Destroying Iraq
    David Schultz: I think for good or for bad, one of the traits of United States foreign policy since at least World War II has been, as you describe it here, sort of a world policeman, or the policeman representing a certain set of values in the world.

    There are lots of people across the world who rightly criticize the United States for that; there are a lot of us here who also criticize the United States and say that is perhaps not always our prerogative, or should not always be our role to be intervening in other countries in terms of telling them what to do…

    That's one statement; the second statement is the fact that again, for good or for bad, the United States is one of the superpowers in the world. Like many superpowers, it sort of views its role in terms of furthering its national interests; and sometimes it has viewed its national interests in terms of wanting to bring about regime change. And in many situations, one can argue either that that violates United Nations principles or charters, or b, that it has not always been the smartest tactic for the United States. I would argue for example that the efforts to bring about regime change in Afghanistan or Iraq have largely been failures.

    Sputnik: How do you find a balance between what is geopolitically in US interests and the interests of global harmony? 

    The guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) launches a Tomahawk cruise missile
    © Flickr/ U.S. Department of Defense
    Moscow Warns Washington Against Conducting Strike Against Syria
    David Schultz: It is very difficult, and I think there are challenges here in the sense that there are many of us who would like to see the United States engage in more multilateral types of actions. What I mean by that is using the channels of the United Nations, using international channels, doing more consultation in terms of pursuing its foreign policy, versus often times acting in a unilateral fashion. 

    I think we're seeing this playing out right now within the Trump administration.  On the one hand, we have many people trying to urge the president to do more negotiations, whether it's with the Paris Accords or other actions, to basically try to figure out ways of negotiating actions to harmonize what's in the best interests of the United States versus what's in the best interests of the rest of the world. But at the same time, we're increasingly seeing Trump pull the United States into unilateral action.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. David Schultz are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Tariffs: 125 Republican Congressmen Asked Trump 'Don’t Do This' - Lawyer
    Trump Tariff Plan Would Kill Steel Jobs in America - Republican Senator
    Do Democrats Not Want You to Vote?; Trump's Desire for War With Iran
    ‘A Tide is Turning’: Upset in Pennsylvania Bodes Well for Democrats in 2018
    US Democrats Vow to Release Own Russiagate Report
    Tags:
    US wars, presidents, expert analysis, study, Democratic Party, Republican Party, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Phoenix Rises: Destroyed Cities That Were Rebuilt
    Phoenix Rises: Destroyed Cities That Were Rebuilt
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse