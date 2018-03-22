Register
18:00 GMT +322 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Poison

    Russians Did It! A List of Dastardly Deeds Ridiculously Blamed on the Kremlin

    © Flickr/ Kevin O'Mara
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    As the campaign against Russia over its alleged role in the poisoning of an ex-spy heats up, all without any evidence from London to confirm a 'Russian trace', Sputnik has put together a list of some of the other instances where Moscow was falsely accused of heinous crimes, from poisonings to cyberattacks to election meddling in made-up countries.

    Britain has expelled 23 Russian diplomats, cancelled high-level contacts, and vowed a ministerial and Royal family boycott of the upcoming World Cup in Russia over the poisoning of Russian ex-spy and MI6 informant Sergei Skripal and his daughter. After accusing Moscow of the crime, UK authorities dismissed Russia's proposal to carry out a joint investigation, and ignored its request to provide it with a sample of the poison used in the attack.

    Poisoned Relations

    Members of the emergency services wearing protective clothing work next to a children's play area near the bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    UK Authorities are Either Unable to Protect From Terrorist Attack on its Soil or Behind Attack Themselves - Moscow
    But the Skripal case certainly isn't the first time that Russia has been baselessly accused of heinous poisoning attacks. In 2004, pro-Western Ukrainian presidential candidate Viktor Yushchenko was thought to have been poisoned with dioxin, leading to his temporary physical disfigurement. Immediately pointing the finger at Moscow, Yushchenko evoked public sympathy to help improve his electoral rating, and went on to become president in the aftermath of Ukraine's first color revolution.

    Nearly a decade and a half after the attack, Yushchenko's allegations were never proven, and an official investigation into the suspected poisoning went nowhere. Ukrainian prosecutors complained that Yushchenko offered little cooperation with the official inquiry, and repeatedly refused to provide blood samples. Opposition figures in Ukraine have since speculated that the poisoning may have been little more than a political stunt.

    Viktor Yushchenko
    © RIA Novosti. Grigory Vasilenko
    Viktor Yushchenko

    Two years later, in 2006, another poisoning story made headlines, this time against former Russian Federal Security Service agent Alexander Litvinenko, who died after being poisoned with a deadly dose of polonium.  Western media and British authorities immediately blamed Moscow, but offered no real evidence, and failed to answer the crucial question of why Russia needed to poison one of its former agents.

    Police officers seal off the road on which Russian Sergei Skripal lives in Salisbury, Britain, March 7, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Skripal Case 'Sounds Like the Story Put Forth About Litvinenko' - Analyst
    Subsequent expert testimony into the Litvinenko case determined that it was not possible to trace the poison back to a specific location, contrary to London's claims. A coroner's inquest took place only five years after Litvinenko's death, and prosecutors' 'grave suspicions' of Russian involvement were not substantiated. Russian investigators, for their part, were barred from investigating the case, and didn't receive evidence from the UK to justify the extradition of Andrei Lugovoy, the man UK authorities accused in the killing.

    Further investigations by Russian media later charged that Litvinenko may have been poisoned by renegade Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky as part of a plan to smear the Russian government. Just this week, Litvinenko's father, Valter Litvinenko, made a sensational appearance on Russian television with Lugovoy, where he said that he believed his son was killed by biochemist Alexander Goldfarb, who he suspects of being a CIA agent.

    Alexander Litvinenko is pictured at the Intensive Care Unit of University College Hospital in London, England. (File)
    © Fotobank.ru/Getty Images/ Natasja Weitsz
    Alexander Litvinenko is pictured at the Intensive Care Unit of University College Hospital in London, England. (File)

    In other words, the latest claims about 'Russian state-sponsored poisonings' are nothing new, but are a continuation of a well-established pattern of accusations which are never proven. As always, British speculation about Russian involvement in the Skripal case fails to answer the most important question, which is what might motivate Moscow to poison an ex-spy in another country with a 'Russian-made' nerve agent, just days before a presidential election, and amid preparations for the World Cup.

    Russian Meddling, From the USA to Limpopo

    Of course, in addition to heinous poisonings, Western leaders and media have also accused Moscow of a series of other crimes over the years, some so absurd they are difficult to take with any level of seriousness.

    Last year, US Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who earlier gained fame in Russia with her claim that Moscow was "continuing to advance into Korea," defended the fictional African nation of Limpopo, which a pair of Russian telephone pranksters told her had been hacked by the Russians under the personal direction of Vladimir Putin. A concerned Waters promised to "stand with you guys" and get to the bottom of the situation, and find out what intelligence assets the US had in Limpopo to help out.

    Russian hacker bear
    CC BY 2.0 / Marcin Wichary / Russian hacker bear
    Busted! List of Upcoming Elections Russia Will Definitely Meddle In
    Months later, the pranksters struck again, this time against US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who was tricked into claiming that she was aware of Russian meddling in the elections on the fictional South China Sea island nation of Binomo, and promised to monitor that situation closely.

    The trolling of politicians over alleged Russian electoral interference has been a response to a seemingly endless series of claims made by the US and its European allies about Russian election meddling, claims never backed up with concrete evidence.

    One-Size-Fits-All Bogeyman

    In the eyes of the US and its partners, the list of Russian crimes is long and varied, and includes everything from a US commander's claim that Russia was purposely "weaponizing" Middle Eastern refugees' migration to Europe in an effort to destabilize the EU, to allegations that Russia was behind the assassination of JFK or the Polish president, to the suggestion that Russia had intentions to gobble up Europe like an aggressive "crocodile," and so on and so forth.

    Engineers at the International Main Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces clear the historical part of ancient Palmyra of mines.
    © Sputnik/ Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Russia's Syrian 'Humanitarian Disgrace'? Fact-Checking Trump's Claims
    The list of allegations is so long that it's difficult to keep track, with the only effective and principled response being to try to fact-check and debunk some of these claims.

    In the meantime, as long as Russia continues to stand for the creation multipolar world order, its demonization through these kinds of baseless accusations, some more serious than others, is likely to continue.

    Related:

    Czech Republic Refutes Involvement in Making Nerve Agent Used on Skripal - PM
    Russia's UK Envoy to EU on Skripal Case Reaction: 'Trust But Verify'
    OPCW Inspectors Reportedly Begin Work at Scene of Skripal Attack in Salisbury
    UK Reportedly Wants to Prod EU to Slap Sanctions on Russia Over Skripal Case
    Tags:
    no evidence, claims, accusations, United Kingdom, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse