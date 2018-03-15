Register
16:16 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The roof of a mosque is pictured in Fuerthen, western Germany

    Attacks on Mosques in Germany: Has Turkey's Op in Syria 'Become the Last Straw'?

    © AFP 2018/ Thomas Frey / dpa
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    131

    Following a series of attacks on Turkish mosques and other facilities in the country, representatives of the Turkish diaspora are confident that the assaults have been carried out by activists associated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). In an interview with Sputnik, Turkish representatives shared their views on the issue.

    Turks can no longer feel safe in Germany, Fatih Zingal, the deputy chairman of the Union of European Turkish Democrats, argued.

    "Turkish communities and associations are very concerned, because, given the statements of organizations affiliated with the PKK, we must proceed from the fact that last week's events were just the tip of the iceberg," the official said.

    Zingal also added that the youth branch of the PKK issued "an online call to carry out terrorist attacks against any Turkish sites — be it mosques, cultural centers, cafes, supermarkets or the Consulate General."

    READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkey to Fully Encircle Afrin, Will 'Stomp' on Militants in Iraq

    "This is why we must say: every person who is in any way connected with Turkey has reasons for concern," Zingal noted.

    US forces, accompanied by Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters, drive their armoured vehicles near the northern Syrian village of Darbasiyah, on the border with Turkey on April 28, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Turkey Urges US to Prevent YPG Redeployment From Syria's Manbij to Afrin
    Earlier, Deutsche Welle reported that a Germany-based left-wing Kurdish youth group had threatened to turn European streets into "rubble and ash" amid the Turkish military's Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin.

    The warning came after pro-Kurdish protesters clashed with police across Germany late last week, which prompted Ankara to urge Berlin to take measures to protect Turkish citizens living in Germany.

    The Turkish diaspora as well as the German media see a clear link between the attacks and the operation of Turkish troops in Afrin in northern Syria.

    "It's not a secret that the left forces, in general, are not fond of the Turkish government and the president. The operation in Afrin, directed against the Syrian branch of the PKK, could be the reason for these violent actions," an expert on Turkey and an editor of the German-Turkish Internet newspaper Daily Sabah, Burak Altun, told Sputnik. "The situation has been heated for a long time. But Turkey's operation in Syria has become the last straw."

    At the same time, it is rather difficult to prove a direct connection between the recent crimes and the PKK. The group hasn't claimed responsibility for these attacks, but has not condemned them either.

    READ MORE: Turkish Airstrikes Kill 8 Pro-Syrian Gov't Forces Near Afrin — Source

    Although, the Berlin police do not exclude that the recent assaults have been inspired by political motives, there is no conclusive evidence of this version so far.

    "Police departments in the federal states are working closely with each other and are exchanging information. At the moment, there is no specific evidence that could be considered as proof. But, of course, we have carefully analyzed the fact that there were several consecutive, similar crimes committed one after another in different federal states. Thus, we can't exclude that these actions were plotted in advance," German police's official representative Winfried Wenzel told Sputnik.

    Syria's main opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) leader Nasr al-Hariri arrives to take part in a round of negotiations with UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura (no pictured), during the Intra Syria talks, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland May 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool
    Turkey Opened Border for Terrorists to Enter Syria - Syria's Envoy to UN
    Recently, three mosques, a cultural center and a vegetable shop in different parts of Germany were the subject of attacks. All objects are related to the Turkish diaspora in Germany.

    German Ambassador to Ankara Martin Erdmann was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday in connection with the attacks.

    Earlier, German media had reported that last Friday unidentified assailants set a mosque on fire in the town of Lauffen am Neckar in Baden-Württemberg.

    A similar incident occurred on Sunday in Berlin's northern borough of Reinickendorf, where a mosque and a Turkish cultural center were set ablaze.

    The views and opinions expressed by Endre Sik are those of the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    What Does Turkey's Operation in Syria Tell Us About Erdogan's Government?
    Turkey's 'Legitimate Target'? Over 400 Syrian Fighters Reportedly in Afrin
    Tags:
    military operation, attack, mosque, Syria, Turkey, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse