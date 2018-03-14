Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump (R), trailed by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, arrives to speak to reporters after their meeting at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S. August 11, 2017

    Tillerson's Ouster: 'President Trump Is Losing Grownups in the Room' – Academic

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Opinion
    US President Donald Trump has sacked his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replaced him with former CIA chief Mike Pompeo. Dr. Jeanne Zaino, American political analyst and professor of Political Science at Iona College, has shared her views on the repercussions of the move, with regard to Russia in particular, in an interview to Sputnik.

    Sputnik: This appointment came just after he agreed to talks with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. How do you think this is going to affect the talks with North Korea?

    Dr. Jeanne Zaino: Rex Tillerson has been very clear and I think most foreign policy experts agree with him that you don’t enter this kind of talks in this kind of haphazard way, they seem to have been fed up without an agenda, with that lot of work.

    A large portion of a famed Magnolia tree, at left, photographed from the Ellipse in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 and planted on the south grounds of the White House by President Andrew Jackson in 1835 has become too weak to remain standing
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    White House Fires Top Tillerson Aide After Comments on Boss' Firing - Reports

    I think Rex Tillerson was taken aback by the way in which the President had done this [via Twitter] and the fact that the President disregarded his device on this issue. So, in terms of the talks themselves, with Mike Pompeo, if he gets confirmed by the Senate, which is another big "if", we have somebody who seems to support the President wholeheartedly on these talks. 

    READ MORE: Trump Dumps Rex Tillerson Over Different Views in Foreign Policy

    Sputnik: If he doesn’t get confirmed, what’s going to happen?

    Dr. Jeanne Zaino: The President is going to have to look elsewhere, and it’s still one of the challenges he faces. There are still so many open positions in the administration and he’s had a record number of people leaving – almost three times as many as most recent presidents in the first year.

    One of the challenges he has is that he hasn’t been able to find talented people who are willing to jump on to this kind of rollercoaster ride that he is on.

    Sputnik: What can we expect to see from Pompeo in the way of relations with Russia?

    A large portion of a famed Magnolia tree, at left, photographed from the Ellipse in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 and planted on the south grounds of the White House by President Andrew Jackson in 1835 has become too weak to remain standing
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    White House Fires Top Tillerson Aide After Comments on Boss' Firing - Reports

    Dr. Jeanne Zaino: This is what we don’t know. If he is going to join with the President, he is going to have muted reaction to things like the issue involving Theresa May, and he is going to take those<…> standards  — President Charm,  muted reaction, say very little about Putin, say very little about Russian meddling, say "there’s nothing to see here" about the Russian collusion investigation.

    This has been a concern a lot of people have had about this administration. With people on their way out, people having just left (we are also hearing McMaster [White House national security adviser] may be next to go) the President is losing something that many people describe as "grownups in the room" – the people who would tell him that they didn’t agree and there is another side to what he was thinking and they should consider other options.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    Russian collusion, Russiagate, nomination, ouster, staff, appointment, politics, CIA, Secretary of State, White House, Mike Pompeo, Rex Tillerson, United States
