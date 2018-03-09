Register
21:41 GMT +309 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks through the snow on the Embankment in London, Britain, March 1, 2018

    'It's Bound to Be an Awkward Situation' - British Explorer on Brexit

    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Sir Ranulph "Ran" Fiennes is a world-renowned British explorer and holder of several endurance records, in addition to this, he is also a prolific writer and poet. Sputnik interviewed Sir Ranulph to hear his reflections on everything from his exploring achievements to Brexit and the recent Beast from the East snowstorm that hit the UK.

    Fiennes served in the British Army for eight years and later undertook numerous expeditions, becoming the first person to visit both the North and South Poles by surface means and the first to completely cross Antarctica on foot.

    In May 2009, at the age of 65, he climbed to the summit of Mount Everest.

    Sputnik:  Britain was plagued by the Beast from the East last week, did you have any problems?

    Sir Ranulph Fiennes: I was giving lectures and the main motorways were blocked up in the North, the road that approaches my farm was cut off, but for last ten years there has been a lot less snow, this has suddenly gone back to how it used to be.

    Sputnik: Having endured some of the world's most treacherous weather conditions, does anything like this ever faze you?

    Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Obviously, you've got more problems in a car with standard wheels than when you are a man hauling on skis, no one can run into you and you can't go to sleep at the wheel, so there are different problems in a civilised meeting with cold weather, compared to being out in the wild.

    Sputnik: Have your travels given you a deep interest in international affairs and politics?

    Sir Ranulph Fiennes: No; not at all, because when we did our expeditions there were no newspapers, it was all Morse code and we weren't digital, so we are very cut off.

    I can remember on one occasion after two and a half months floating about  in an ice flow above Siberia, we had a solar panel which gave two minutes of listening to BBC World Service per day,  I can remember one day when my fellow explorer said the United Kingdom is at war and I said, who with? And we couldn't hear with who it was. We sat there for about five days with bad reception arguing about who we were at war with. We really were cut off, so the answer is no.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on Brexit?

    READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Top UKIP Official Thrashes Allegations of Russian Meddling in Brexit

    Sir Ranulph Fiennes: I'm deeply worried because we don't like uncertainties and if you've got a country where half the people think one thing and the other half think another thing, it's bound to be an awkward situation.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on Scottish Independence?

    READ MORE: Labour to Sweep Twenty Scottish Seats According to Corbyn

    Sir Ranulph Fiennes: They obviously voted against independence by a very short margin, which I was very grateful for. There's no way that as a nation, if we achieved something great, we would only use an English flag, we only use the Union Jack, which is the British flag.

    We're very proud of the British Empire, there never was an English Empire,  my father served in a Scottish regiment and I later did too, we're English blood but like to call ourselves British and I think Wales, Scotland and Ireland should be able to decide their own things.

    Sputnik: How important have your challenges been for developing mental health and strength?

    Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Physical toughness and the mental ability to keep going is not the same as the mental problem of depression. That is not what happens on an expedition, it's a much simpler form of dealing with your inner weaknesses when this weak voice comes into your head saying that you want to stop and you've got to deal with it.

    Sputnik: What other challenges are you aiming to conquer and what is your biggest inspiration?

    Sir Ranulph Fiennes: I want to try and get the 18.9 million pounds that we've raised for charity up to 20 million and my wife is my biggest inspiration.

    The views and opinions expressed by Sir Ranulph Fiennes are those of the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    snowstorm, independence, Brexit, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (March 3-9)
    This Week in Pictures (March 3-9)
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok