Register
00:17 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    World cities. Rome

    A Handful of Scenarios for Italian Coalition Gov't Following Elections – Analyst

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2018 General Election in Italy (10)
    1 0 0

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, political scientist Dr. Arianna Giovannini outlined four possible scenarios for Italy following Sunday's highly contested parliamentary elections, and what it will take for the country to move forward in a positive fashion.

    Sunday's vote has been ripe with predictions, with election polling showing no party having a clear lead. Political observers believe the vote will lead to a hung parliament, forcing the formation of a coalition government. Speaking to Sputnik, Dr. Giovannini, a political scientist at De Montfort University in Leicester, said there were four scenarios to consider after the votes get counted.

    "On the one hand, we could see a center-right coalition managing to get enough votes to form a government," the political scientist said. "That would mean that we see Silvio Berlusconi's party Forza Italia, the Northern League, and the Brothers of Italy forming a government. However, the latest polls before the blackout period actually said that they are still far from the 40% that they need to form this government, polling at around 35%," she added.

    La bandiera dell'Italia
    CC0
    LIVE UPDATES: The Winding Road to Rome: Italy Votes to Elect New Parliament
    Another scenario, according to Giovannini, is seeing "Forza Italia forming a government with a center-left coalition, [specifically] with the Democratic Party, so there would be a broad coalition that perhaps would be more appealing for Europe."

    "Another potential scenario is seeing the Five Star Movement, which is the party most likely to emerge as the one that gets the majority of votes but which wouldn't be able to form a government alone, to seek for a coalition with political actors such as the Northern League, and that would be a very destabilizing situation," Giovannini said.

    One final option, in the political scientist's view, is the formation of a technocratic or transitional government.

    Sputnik: Italy as a country has never had a government retain its governance of the country following elections. Why is it that there's been no stability in Italian politics since the Second World War?

    Arianna Giovannini: The problem is that we are coming out of a long period of economic instability; migration has not helped either. I think overall, if you look at the process in more of the long term, perhaps the issue is that Italy has been a country where the economy has never been particularly stable, and the political class in many respects reflects that. Obviously the issue of political corruption has also long been one of the reasons why instability has reigned.

    I would also like to shed light on the fact that we often tend to look at Italy as if it were an exception in the European scenario. But I think that if we are a bit more realistic and look at what is happening across Europe, that instability at the moment is something we see pretty much everywhere.

    Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi attends the Seeds&Chips - Global Food Innovation summit, in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 8, 2017. United States former President Barack Obama will speak at the summit Tuesday.
    © AP Photo/ Luca Bruno
    Bannon Calls Berlusconi One of Greatest Leaders of Century
    Sputnik: What's your hope for Italy moving forward? What are you hoping for in terms of a new administration?

    Arianna Giovannini: Whatever happens, the only way of moving forward in a positive manner would be to see a government that actually is able to focus on the interests of the country; here again I'm thinking about the younger generations in particular; and focusing also on reestablishing a positive relationship between citizens and politics. So the only positive scenario that I could picture is that we see a government that focuses not on party political interests, but on the interests of the country, irrespective of their politics."

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Arianna Giovannini are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    2018 General Election in Italy (10)

    Related:

    Lega Party Lawmaker Says Confident About Center-Right Victory in Italy's Vote
    Italy's Vote: 'Abstract' Promises Made, No Concrete Issues Addressed - Academic
    LIVE UPDATES: The Winding Road to Rome: Italy Votes to Elect New Parliament
    Political Stress Test: How Far Does Populist Sentiment Go in Italy?
    Tags:
    elections, analysis, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok