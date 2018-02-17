Register
19:25 GMT +317 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    People take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018

    Kosovo 'Independence' Anniversary: Region Has Become 'Black Hole of Europe'

    © REUTERS/ Ognen Teofilovski
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The Serbian breakaway region of Kosovo celebrates the tenth anniversary of its declaration of independence on Saturday. Sputnik discussed the political, economic and security situation in the splinter state, particularly as it concerns Kosovo's ethnic Serb minority, with Dr. Srdjan Sljukic, a sociology professor at Serbia's University of Novi Sad.

    The two-day festivities dedicated to the anniversary will be attended by representatives from the United States and the European Union, Kosovar Albanians, and visiting guests from Albania proper.

    But according to Dr. Sljukic, there's actually very little to celebrate in real terms, and much of it comes down to who really governs the breakaway.

    "It's quite obvious that it's not in a better situation than it was ten years ago," the academic said, speaking to Radio Sputnik. "Actually, it's not an independent state, but a territory governed by Western powers, above all by the United States and Germany. The situation in that territory is bad and getting worse."

    Part of the problem also comes down to the region's leadership, Sljukic added. "If you look at their leadership, you can find people who have been accused of war crimes, [including President] Hashim Thaci and his allies."

    Montenegrin guards of honor stand between NATO, left, and Montenegro flags during ceremony to mark Montenegro's accession to NATO, in Podgorica, Montenegro, Wednesday, June 7, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Risto Bozovic
    Ask Montenegro: Joining NATO Means Fighting Other People’s Wars For Them
    Furthermore, the academic recalled, "if you look at the economic situation, you will see that it is getting worse. The land is idle; there are no jobs, no industry. The demographic situation is getting worse also, with people leaving; and there is no security for Serbs in Kosovo."

    Sputnik: What happened? Who deserves the blame for this situation?

    Dr. Sljukic: It's very easy to conclude that those who are in power are to blame for the situation. This is an occupied territory run by Western powers, and if there is someone to blame, it's them. As you probably know, the war – the Western aggression in 1999, was [conducted] in the name of human rights, against ethnic cleansing, and similar things. And that war was ended with what they promised to stop – with the ethnic cleansing of more than 200,000 Serbs from Kosovo. The same thing was repeated on a smaller scale in 2004. This speaks to [Kosovo's] security.

    Even today, Serbs in Kosovo cannot be ensured [of their personal safety], of their property, when they go there just to visit the graves of their ancestors, to use their property, etc.

    If you look at the economic side, a bright future was promised, and actually [the same thing] was promised to the whole of Eastern Europe, but is not happening. But Kosovo has become a sort of black hole of Europe, with a bad economy, with criminals, etc."

    A general view shows the burned facade of the Serbian Orthodox monastery Sveti Arhandjeli in the southwestern Kosovar village of Prizren 23 March 2004
    © AFP 2018/ NIKOLA BESEVIC
    A general view shows the burned facade of the Serbian Orthodox monastery Sveti Arhandjeli in the southwestern Kosovar village of Prizren 23 March 2004

    General view of the town of Mitrovica, Kosovo. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    Serbian President Plans to Visit Kosovo Following Murder of Serb Politician
    Sputnik: Could you elaborate on the security situation?

    Dr. Sljukic: [This affects in particular] the freedom of movement. If you go to Kosovo, by car or by bus, you cannot be sure what will happen to you. The local police, run by the Kosovo administration, is not capable or doesn't want to give Serbian people security which could be considered normal in other parts of Europe. 

    I've been to Kosovo several times, the last time in October of last year. And the situation is always the same. There are just promises about giving all of the population security to live their normal lives. But nothing has been changed, despite all of these promises by the local administration, and of course by the Western powers.

    Sputnik: Do you feel like the Western media and media in general is ignoring this problem?

    Dr. Sljukic: Yes, I can easily agree with you. It is not in their interest to show the situation in Kosovo like it is in reality, because it would be easy to conclude that they will be the ones to blame, the governments to blame…So they are keeping this problem in darkness and turning a blind eye.

    Members of Kosovo Security Force (KSF) attend a ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) Commander Adem Jashari death, in capital Pristina, Kosovo in this photo taken on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo/
    Members of Kosovo Security Force (KSF) attend a ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) Commander Adem Jashari death, in capital Pristina, Kosovo in this photo taken on Sunday, March 5, 2017

    Sputnik: What are the chances of normalization taking place between Pristina and Belgrade?

    Dr. Sljukic: It depends whose interests you follow, and from which side you are looking at this problem.

    At the present, the situation is as follows: the Albanians and the Western powers are in a hurry, trying to press the Serbian government to recognize Kosovo as an independent state, and to call this 'normalization', or some other term which does not change the essence, which is the diplomatic recognition of Kosovo.

    Why are they in a hurry? Because the situation in the world is changing. This is not 1999; something that happened in 1999 cannot happen again. The West remains is the strongest, but it is not as strong as it was 20 years ago. Russia, China, and other countries are also now very strong, and the situation is changing – the power is shifting sides, so to speak. And that's why we have such strong pressure on Serbian government to recognize Kosovo as an independent state. 

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Srdjan Sljukic are those of the observer and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    How Kosovo-Serbia Normalization Treaty May Open the Doors of UN to Pristina
    Presidents of Montenegro, Kosovo Sign Joint Statement on Border Agreement
    Tags:
    expert commentary, expert analysis, Germany, United States, Serbia, Kosovo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lunar New Year Celebrations Across the Globe
    Lunar New Year Celebrations Across the Globe
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok