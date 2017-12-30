Register
23:03 GMT +330 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A Israeli soldier patrols near the border with Syria after projectiles fired from the war-torn country hit the Israeli occupied Golan Heights on June 24, 2017

    General: Syrian Army Thwarts Israeli Plan to Control Mutual Border

    © AFP 2017/ JALAA MAREY
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    3180

    The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continues its advance on the terrorists using both military and diplomatic measure. SAA Brig. Gen. Heitham Hassun, reported that al-Nusra Front militants agreed to flee from the villages of Mugr al-Mir and Mazaria Beit Jinn in southwestern Syria, thus undermining Israel's plan to maintain control over the region.

    On Saturday buses arrived in the villages of Mugr al-Mir and Mazaria Beit Jinn in the so-called 'Hernon Pocket' to transport the fighters of al-Nusra Front to Idlib and Daraa governorates. The pocket extended into government-held territory southwest of Damascus from the IDF-occupied Golan Heights. According to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) military strategic analyst, Brig. Gen. Heitham Hassun, the move will help liberate the southwestern part of Syria from terrorists.

    "This will allow [the SAA] to free the entire southwestern region of Damascus from terrorists," Brig. Gen. Hassun told Sputnik Arabic. "It is especially important to take under the SAA's control [the territories] north of the province of Quneitra, which the Israelis had planned to manage with the assistance of the militants. Now, by retaking Mugr al-Mir and Mazaria Beit Jinn, the army will be able to conduct an operation to liberate all the terrorist-controlled areas adjacent to the occupied Golan Heights."

    The local government managed to strike a deal with the al-Nusra jihadists through intermediaries on joining the program of reconciliation and establish a ceasefire regime in the area. The victories of the SAA, which allowed the government forces to gain control over the dominant terrain, contributed to the success of the talks. 

    READ MORE: US, Israel Clinch 'Covert' Deal to Rein In Tehran

    According to the military analyst, residents of local villages are making every effort to facilitate the advancement of the Syrian government forces. For instance, they provide information to the SAA about the location and the numerical force of jihadists. 

    Syrian Army soldiers at combat positions near Deir ez-Zor
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    Syrian Army Advances on Rebel-Held Bastion Near Israel-Lebanon Border
    Brig. Gen. Hassun said that, for its part, Israel is providing the extremists with intelligence concerning Syrian government troops. Additionally, the Israelis continue to supply weapons to terrorist groups and provide fire support if necessary, the military analyst underscored. It appears that Syria's southern neighbor is unwilling to give up its plans for this part of Syria, the brigadier general suggested. 

    The Golan Heights remain an apple of discord for Damascus and Tel Aviv, prompting tit-for-tat strikes in border areas. Israel's occupation of the western two-thirds of the Golan Heights (known in Syria as Quneitra governorate) prevents the states from signing a peace treaty. The annexation of the disputed area started during the Six-Day War in 1967 and has been repeatedly condemned by the UN in 1981 and 2008.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Threatened Assad With Strike on Syria if Iran Sets Up Bases — Reports

    The eastern Golan Heights, which remained in Syrian hands following the Six-Day War and 1973 Yom Kippur War, became the target of the al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Nusra Front, as well as Daesh terrorists and other Syrian opposition forces, during the ongoing war. 

    A Israeli soldier patrols near the border with Syria after projectiles fired from the war-torn country hit the Israeli occupied Golan Heights on June 24, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ JALAA MAREY
    Israel's Army Reports About Rocket Fired From Syria at Golan Heights
    Meanwhile, according to Sputnik's source, on Friday the Syrian government forces expelled terrorists from the Abu Dali settlement in the north-east of Hama province.

    Located on the border between Hama and Idlib, the settlement was used by the terrorists to disrupt the supplies from one city to another. 

    The SAA continues to crack down on terrorists following Russia's partial withdrawal from Syria after a two-year-long aerial campaign. The decision to pull out was announced on December 11 by Russian President Putin, who specified, however, that the bases in Tartus and Hmeymim, as well as the center for Syrian reconciliation, would continue to operate.

    READ MORE: Israeli MoD Assesses Tel Aviv's Relations With Arab States Not Full-Fledged

    On December 26, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu signaled that Russian started to form a permanent group in Syria's Tartus and Hmeymim. The Russian military contingent is armed with advanced weaponry systems including the cutting edge S-400 system, while S-300 surface-to-air missile systems, as well as the Bastion coastal missile systems with cruise missiles.

    Related:

    Israel Adding 300K Illegal Homes in Jerusalem After Trump Announcement?
    Apple Faces Israelis' Group Suit Arguing It Forces Clients to Buy Costly iPhones
    Israel Reportedly Steps Up Settlement Construction Activities in West Bank
    Tags:
    transport, control, border, Al-Nusra Front, Israel, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To Infinity and Beyond! Highlights of Space Photography in 2017
    To Infinity and Beyond! Highlights of Space Photography in 2017
    Covert Deal
    Covert Deal
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok