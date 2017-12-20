Register
    Artificial intelligence

    Not Just About Privacy: Facial Recognition Data Must Be Controlled, Says Expert

    Opinion
    Social networking site Facebook is increasing its technology tentacles and turning on a new feature so it can tell you when you've been snapped - but not tagged.

    Facebook's latest facial recognition technology analyzes the pixels in photographs people are already tagged in to generate a selection of templates to work from to recognize future pictures without the assistance of a friend tagging you. 

    The feature has been criticized as "creepy" by website Gearbrain but "it's not an issue whether the technology is dangerous — it's how the technology is used," Carl Gohringer, Founder of Allevate, a biometric and facial recognition technology company told Sputnik. 

    "People use cards to rob banks, doesn't mean cards are bad or evil,"  Mr. Gohringer explains. 

    "Facial recognition technology has the potential to be misused — as does all technology. We at Allevate focus on security and public safety and provide the potential to do good for society." Mr. Gohringer told Sputnik. 

    "But data needs to be controlled with Data Protections Acts and facial recognition data is no different." 

    The new Photo Review feature is being rolled out in most countries except Canada and the European Union due to privacy laws preventing Facebook from using face recognition software for this purpose.

    "We want people to feel confident when they post pictures of themselves on Facebook, so we'll soon begin using face recognition technology to let people know when someone else uploads a photo of them as their profile picture," Facebook said in a statement.

    "Now, if you're in a photo and are part of the audience for that post, we'll notify you, even if you haven't been tagged. You're in control of your image on Facebook," the company posted on a blog

    The views and opinions expressed by Carl Gohringer are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

