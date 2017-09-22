Register
21:47 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A handout by Nord Stream 2 claims to show the first pipes for the Nord Stream 2 project at a plant of OMK, which is one of the three pipe suppliers selected by Nord Stream 2 AG, in Vyksa, Russia, in this undated photo provided to Reuters on March 23, 2017

    Washington's 'Unfair Competition' Unlikely to Derail Nord Stream 2 Project

    © REUTERS/ Nord Stream 2
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 14101

    The plan to push Russia out of Europe’s gas market is unrealistic, because many European countries are interested in energy cooperation with Moscow, including, first of all, the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 projects, an expert told Radio Sputnik.

    "Washington is making no secret of the fact that its new sanctions, including against Nord Stream 2, are aimed at promoting American-made liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the European market. They want gas prices go up in Europe in order to make their LNG supplies profitable. In fact, what we’re talking about is unfair competition," Igor Yushkov, senior analyst with the National Energy Security Fund, pointed out.

    In early August, US President Donald Trump signed into law a new batch of sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. In particular, the law restricts dealings with Russian banks and energy companies. Moreover, the US continues to oppose the implementation of Nord Stream 2, citing its alleged adverse impact on the energy security of the EU.

    Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Nord Stream 2 Foreign Partners Want to Stay in Project - Russian Deputy PM
    Politics has been an important aspect in discussions over the new gas pipeline, but, according to the expert, there are a number of European countries for which the economic component prevails.

    "Those countries regard Nord Stream 2 as a source of reliable gas supplies and an instrument to make prices go down. For example, Berlin has been in direct talks with [Russian gas-producing company] Gazprom. This is why Brussels is unlikely to suspend the initiative," Yushkov suggested.

    Commenting further on Washington’s opposition towards Nord Stream 2, the expert said that the projects would be implemented if there were no radical moves by the US. At the same time, he suggested, European countries will stand against external pressure.

    "Washington has already made such attempts, including its proposal to automatically extend sanctions against Nord Stream 2. However, European countries opposed it and the sanctions bill was amended. As a result, opponents will not be able to block the project," Yushkov concluded.

    The Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    EU's 'Absurd' Policy on Russian Gas Damages European Energy Security
    Earlier this week, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that the US wants to "bury" Nord Stream 2 through sanctions and clear the market for its own supplies. He added that the pipeline project was commercial and should not be politicized.

    Nord Stream 2 presumes the construction of two gas pipelines with a combined annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas. The new pipeline is planned to be laid along the Nord Stream pipeline route from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to a hub in Germany. The pipeline is scheduled to become fully operational in 2019. Shell, Engie, OMV, Uniper and Wintershall are Gazprom's partners on the project.

    Related:

    Nord Stream 2: Why Denmark Wants to Derail the Project
    US Sanctions Not to Hamper Nord Stream-2 Project Implementation - Gazprom
    Nord Stream 2 Company Plans to Apply for Construction Permit in Finland
    Nord Stream 2 Not Impacted by German Network Agency’s Decision on Gas Projects
    Tags:
    natural gas supplies, sanctions, Nord Stream 2, European Union, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok