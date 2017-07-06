Register
02:57 GMT +306 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A man stands at Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque in Doha, Qatar, June 9, 2017

    Qatar, Four Arab States Falling Into Downward Sanctions Spiral

    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 196 0 0

    Prospects of a workable solution to the Qatar crisis dimmed on Wednesday, with new crippling sanctions looming large after the small Gulf emirate flatly rejected the Arab ultimatum, experts told Sputnik.

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) new Defence Minister Hassan Turkmani (L) and former Defence Minister Mustafa Tlass attend a ceremony at the unknown soldier monument in Damascus, Syria October 6, 2003.
    © REUTERS/ SANA
    'Assad Mustn't Go': How Qatar, France, Germany 'Wised Up in Regard to Syria'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Qatar has reiterated that demands by the four Arab states – Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt – to shut the Aljazeera news channel, cease support for a regional Sunni Islamist group and scale down ties with Iran were unattainable.

    Speaking at a Cairo meeting after the deadline for Qatar to accept the 13-point list of demands expired, the Saudi foreign minister said they regretted Doha’s refusal and promised month-long diplomatic and economic sanctions to continue and even deepen at the right time.

    WHAT’S NEXT FOR QATAR

    The range of sanctions that Qatar’s Middle Eastern neighbors might see fit to impose next on the gas- and oil-rich nation may aim for a "symbolic effect rather for a real effect," according to Allen Keiswetter, a scholar at the Middle East Institute and former US Department of State official.

    But other pundits say they expect a more hard-handed approach that might range from secondary sanctions on companies that deal with Qatar to a covert attempt to change power in Doha or an outright military invasion.

    "I think it very likely they will pursue further economic measures against Qatar, trying to squeeze Qatari business interests in the Gulf, restricting business activity to those companies doing business with Qatar, and looking where possible to restrict GCC dependence on Qatari oil and gas," Michael Stephens, the head of the London-based Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in Qatar, said.

    He agreed that the Qatar standoff looked set to drag on for a long time as neither side was ready to back down or make a concession needed to ensure a "reasonable and workable solution for all parties."

    Dr. Christopher Davidson, associate professor in Middle East Politics at Durham University’s School of Government and International Affairs suggested the four countries might seize Qatar’s assets in the countries belonging to the coalition aligned against it.

    "In the short to medium term, however, we must assume that the coalition will attempt some form of regime change in Doha, either pushing forward a Qatari candidate of their own, in a 'soft coup', or more dramatically mounting a targeted and special forces-led operation," he continued.

    ‘COOLER HEADS’ IN GCC

    A view shows buildings in Doha, Qatar, June 9, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    Dialogue With Qatar Possible, Some Issues Not Subject of Discussion – Saudi Ambassador to Russia
    With the Saudis piling pressure on Qatar over its alleged support of extremism in the Middle East, the question of Doha’s membership of the Riyadh-based regional Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) remains a hot issue.

    Keiswetter said "cooler heads" needed to prevail at the GCC to avoid weakening the political and economic union and pushing Qatar into the arms of their common rival Iran, which has been providing a lifeline to the isolated emirate, which relies heavily on food imports.

    "If it [GCC] kicks out one of its members, then that, of course, makes it much weaker. It allows the Iranians to play into the divisions, obviously, the Iranians already has been taking notes of this," he told Sputnik.

    But Dr. Davidson said it was now "almost certain" that Qatar will be formally removed from the six-nation GCC, which also includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. Half of them broke off diplomatic ties and participate in the traffic blockade of Qatar.

    WAY FORWARD

    It is now up to mediators in Kuwait and the United States to try to bring the four Arab nations and Qatar to the negotiating table, experts agreed. The upcoming G20 summit in Germany will present such an opportunity when US President Donald Trump meets the Saudi delegation, Keiswetter said.

    "I hope there would be another effort by the Kuwaitis and the US to solve this problem rather than to make it worse. I still think that a solution can be found through negotiations," the pundit said.

    Michael Stephens stressed the conflict required "a lot more than just talk" and the United States, in particular, needed to strongly position itself so that the GCC states knew there would be consequences.

    "Unfortunately I don't see any other way out than enormous US pressure at this point, there is simply no other mechanism whereby this conflict can be solved," he added.

    Dr. Davidson warned that the boycott on Qatar and the prospect of more serious action were set to destabilize the whole region. He pointed out Turkey’s role in giving sanctions-hit Doha some breathing space but said it was unable to "project substantial force all the way into the Gulf."

    Related:

    None of Arab States Urged to Freeze Qatar's Arab League Membership Amid Row
    Saudi Arabia Vows to Keep Boycott in Place 'Until Qatar Changes Policies'
    Conflict Around Qatar May Negatively Affect Settlement in Syria - Moscow
    Tags:
    diplomacy, sanctions, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Saudi Arabia, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Guantanamo RealiTy
    Hooked on RT
    MC-21 new generation passenger airliner
    MC-21 New Generation Passenger Airliner

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok