Al-Jazeera Says Tunisian Police Storm Their Office in Tunis

Tunisian police have stormed the Al-Jazeera television office in the capital Tunis on Monday, expelling all the staff, the channel reported.
This comes in the wake of Tunisian President Kais Saied's decision late on Sunday to suspend parliament and dismiss Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi following mass protests which had taken place across Tunisia over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.
The president said that he would assume executive authority with the help of a new prime minister.
Saied's rivals condemned the move as an attack on democracy and considered it a coup. However, many people welcomed Saied's decision with celebrations on the streets.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)