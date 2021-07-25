Watch Tunisians Celebrate as President Dismisses PM, Freezes Parliament Following Protests

Speaking at a Sunday meeting with the leadership of the army and security forces, Saied said that the decision should have been made "several months ago," and that he would now assume executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister, to be appointed later.
The Tunisian president also decided to suspend immunity for all members of parliament. He emphasized that all of his actions were in line with the law and reflected people's demands.
"The Constitution doesn't allow me dissolution of the parliament, but it allows me to freeze all its activities."— Mohamed-Dhia Hammami - محمد ضياء الهمامي (@MedDhiaH) July 25, 2021
Earlier on Sunday, protests were held in a number of Tunisian cities with demonstrators demanding that the government step down. Some offices of the Ennahda party, headed by Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, were attacked. Crowds of citizens, mostly young, were also seen celebrating in the streets of Tunis following Saied's announcement.
#Tunisia’s President Kais Saied dismisses Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi, freezes parliament after violent protests in several Tunisian cities. His actions sparked celebrations in the streets.— African Narratives (@AfricanNarrati2) July 25, 2021
#تونس #قيس_سعيد pic.twitter.com/HnxNhoZWC7
TUNISIA: Crowds take to streets in Tunis tonight to celebrate President decision of dismissing Gov. , firing PM & freezing parliament.— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) July 25, 2021
Major political upheaval. Islamist Opposition calling it a “coup”, reports on airport & borders closures: pic.twitter.com/HSdsf1tKXU
People chanting Tunisian and free! #tunisia pic.twitter.com/T9igbIW4BS— Nedyah (@nedyahzribi) July 25, 2021
Aurax, [25.07.21 18:46]— •ΞLϻ∉ʀ ⨍u͓̽⫒⫒• ⚡️✝️🎺🇺🇸⚡️ (@BlaiseP59407586) July 25, 2021
🇹🇳 Celebrations in the streets of #Tunisia with the president's decision to dissolve parliament and dismiss the government
@auraxchan pic.twitter.com/36TAtLIBmA
Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Ghannouchi, who is also the co-founder of the popular Islamist Ennahdha Party and its thought leader, reportedly accused the president of committing a constitutional coup and a coup against the revolution on Sunday.
The beginning of the end of Muslim Brotherhood in #Tunisia ???? pic.twitter.com/ja1egse9pe— Info Warrior - 1821 (@InfoWarriorNews) July 25, 2021
