Madagascar President Reportedly Survives Assassination Attempt

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has survived an assassination attempt, AFP reported citing the country's prosecution office.
Several "foreigners and residents of Madagascar" have been detained as part of an investigation into the attempted assassination.
According to the news agency's diplomatic source, two French nationals were among those detained as part of the probe.
RFI radio reported that the detained foreigners were Paul Rafanoharana, a Franco-Malagasy individual, and Philippe Francois, a Frenchman. According to the media outlet's anonymous source, Rafanoharana was arrested at his home Tuesday evening, while Francois was detained at Ivato Airport as he was about to leave for France.
