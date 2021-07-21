Register
20:08 GMT21 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    South African Radio Host Denied Bail Hearing Over Support for Former President Zuma

    © REUTERS / SUMAYA HISHAM
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083432854_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_db1742b0a273acb0fb27e58b3a95c483.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202107211083432536-south-african-radio-host-denied-bail-hearing-over-support-for-former-president-zuma/

    Protests broke out earlier this month after the Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of course at the request of its own acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo — without allowing the former president a trial in an ordinary criminal court.

    South African campaigners have protested a week-long delay to bail hearings for a radio presenter charged with inciting rioting over the jailing of the former president.

    SABC Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu appeared at Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where he was charged with incitement to cause public violence during recent protests over the the 15-month sentence imposed on Jacob Zuma, the former president of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and the country.

    But Mchunu's bail hearing was postponed for a week until July 28 — angering supporters gathered at the court, who said the host for the state radio network was being made a "scapegoat".

    The unrest has left 276 people dead as President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered 25,000 army troops onto the streets to crack down on looting of shops and burning of vehicles including dozens of goods trucks.

    “This is a schedule 1 offence, under normal circumstances he was supposed to appear and be granted bail," FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile said. "We are dumbfounded by what happened in court and we are not happy about it”. 

    The National prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it would oppose bail, claiming Mchunu was a flight risk as he had left the financial capital Johannesburg by aircraft after appearing at a press conference.

    “Mr Mchunu made utterances at a media briefing in Bryanston. When he heard that he was wanted, Mr Mchunu left Johannesburg in a private jet," NPA spokesman Mthumzi Mhaga said. "The utterances he made induced a sense of outrage and we know what happened," he implied.

    But Mchunu's supporters contested the prosecution's allegations.

    “He has never invited anyone to commit a crime. He called out and said people must stop what they are doing. He condemned those engaged in violence," Khanyile insisted. "This is a political prosecution and he is being used as a scapegoat”.

    'Big Lie'

    © REUTERS / ROGAN WARD
    President Ramaphosa: Unrest in South Africa 'Sought to Provoke Popular Insurrection'
    Meanwhile Former ANC Youth League president Andile Lungisa accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of a Josef Goebbels-style “big lie” in claiming the protests and widespread looting by impoverished citizens was an attempted “coup”.

    Lungisa said he was interrogated by police intelligence and the Hawks organised crime and corruption unit on Monday for involvement in the "insurrection" — but was ultimately only charged with "contravention of COVID regulations".

    "The current government has decided to recklessly characterize the protests that turned violent against the unjust arrest of President Jacob Zuma to have been an attempted coup," Lungisa wrote.

    Constitutional Crisis

    Protests broke out earlier this month after the Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of course at the request of its own acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo — without allowing the former president a trial in an ordinary criminal court.

    Zondo filed a criminal complaint after Zuma refused to be called back to testify for a second time at the "State Capture" commission into alleged corruption that the former president himself ordered shortly before resigning at the request of the ANC national executive. Zuma's legal team asked Zondo to recuse himself on the basis that he is Zuma's brother-in-law and is biased against him. The justice testified and then ruled in his own favour as respondent — then called a tea break in the proceedings, during which Zuma and his team walked out.    

    The Johannesburg-based panel of senior justices is the apex court of the South African judicial system and the court of last instance for criminal convictions — giving Zuma no other body to appeal to. Critics have argued that has created a constitutional crisis.

    Zuma was previously jailed under the apartheid system for ten years from 1963 to 1973 on the the notorious Robben Island prison near Cape Town for membership of the ANC's armed wing uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK). Numerous other political prisoners were held there with him, including ANC president Nelson Mandela.
    Former South African President Jacob Zuma sits in the dock after recess in his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 26, 2021
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Former South African President Jacob Zuma sits in the dock after recess in his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 26, 2021

    Before surrendering to police, the former president told hundreds of supporters gathered at his farmstead at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal that he was being detained without trial, just as others had been under apartheid. 

    The Correctional Services Department confirmed on Wednesday that Zuma had applied for a temporary release from the Estcourt prison to attend the funeral of his younger brother Michael the following day.

    Departmental spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said only that the request for release on compassionate grounds was "being dealt with" under prison rules.

    Related:

    Video: Six Dead in South Africa as Army Moves to Suppress Pro-Zuma Protests
    President Cyril Ramaphosa 'Will Not Allow Anarchy, Mayhem' as South Africa Gripped by Arson, Looting
    ‘Stalingrad Season 27’: South African Prosecutor Denounces Zuma’s Attempt to Delay Trial Yet Again
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, constitutional court, African National Congress (ANC), Cyril Ramaphosa, Jacob Zuma
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse