Small African Kingdom Eswatini Denies King Fled Anti-Monarchy Protests

"Following the false media reports circulating, I would like to take this opportunity to assure emaSwati and the international community that His Majesty King Mswati III is in the country and continues to lead in working with Government to advance the Kingdom's goals," Themba Masuku said in a statement.
He appealed for calm and urged the kingdom's population of around a million to show restraint.
📢 📢Conflict Alert: There are protests happening in #Eswatini previously known as #Swaziland where people are protesting against the Kingdom @GPPAC #SilencingTheGuns pic.twitter.com/IiSIyWKMHS— SAPPC (@SAPPCPEACE) June 29, 2021
The 53-year-old king reportedly escaped across the border to South Africa overnight after protesters unhappy with the country’s system of absolute monarchy and the royal court’s lavish lifestyle took to the streets to demand reforms.
