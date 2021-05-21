Register
02:48 GMT21 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    May 12, 2014 file photo taken from video by Nigeria's Boko Haram terrorist network, and shows their leader Abubakar Shekau speaking to the camera

    Boko Haram Leader Dead or Injured After Battle With Rival Faction, Nigerian Intel Says

    © AP Photo
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202105211082951579-boko-haram-leader-dead-or-injured-after-battle-with-rival-faction-nigerian-intel-says/

    The Islamic State's west African branch launched an offensive into the Sambisa Forest, a hideout for Boko Haram, earlier this year. Analysts say that Daesh* is now a much more significant force in the Sahel region, controlling large areas of territory.

    Nigerian intelligence officers have claimed that the Boko Haram leader is either dead or badly wounded following a battle with the Islamic State, according to The Guardian.

    They claim Abubakar Shekau tried to kill himself rather than surrender, after finding himself surrounded and outnumbered by Islamic State’s West Africa Province (Iswap) on Wednesday.

    But a local official in Boko Haram's stronghold in the Borno state was sceptical of what is claimed to be only the latest in a string of false intelligence service claims of the terrorist leader's demise.

    “The groups have been sparring with more intensity and it was clear if it got to a showdown, Boko Haram have less firepower and ability,” they said. “We have to wait to see if the reports are credible.”

    Nigeria's Boko Haram terrorist network
    © AP Photo
    'Obviously an Air Accident': Nigerian Air Force Rejects Claims Boko Haram Downed Aircraft
    The officials claimed Shekau and a group of his guerrillas were caught by Iswap insurgents riding dozens of 'technicals' — pick-up trucks mounting heavy weapons.

    After many of his bodyguards were killed, the Daesh affiliate demanded Shekau pledge allegiance to their leader, Abu Musab al-Barnawi.

    At that point reports become confused. The Boko Haram chief reportedly either attempted suicide with a gun, a hand grenade or an explosive suicide vest.

    “To avoid capture, Shekau shot himself in the chest and the bullet pierced his shoulder,” one source said, claiming that he was “badly injured.”

    Another said he was seriously injured after setting off explosives in a house where he and his remaining followers had taken shelter.

    Iswap launched an offensive into the Sambisa Forest, a hideout for Boko Haram, earlier this year. Analysts say Daesh is now a much more significant force in the Sahel region, controlling large areas of territory. 

    “If true, Shekau’s death will be a huge turning point,” said extremism analyst Bulama Bukarti from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

    “It will be a negative development for Boko Haram – and positive for the Lake Chad region – if the death of Shekau worsens the group's factional dispute," Bukarti said. "It will however be a positive development for the group if this leads to a reunification of the group.”

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS) - a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Solar Drone to Fight Boko Haram Created in Cameroon
    Some 20 Soldiers Died in Suspected Boko Haram Attack in Northeastern Nigeria - Reports
    Boko Haram Claims Responsibility for Kidnapping of Over 300 Boys in Nigeria
    Tags:
    Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram, Nigeria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse