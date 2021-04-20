Register
21:05 GMT20 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Chad President Idriss Deby watches a rally in N'Djamena April 15, 2006. Deby's supporters paraded victoriously through the streets of the capital N'Djamena on Saturday but many nervous residents feared rebels fighting to topple him may return.

    Russian Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences to People of Chad Over Death of President Deby

    © REUTERS / Claire Soares
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/14/1082683789_0:0:3008:1692_1200x675_80_0_0_07060b191d1ac5d8dad1a77cc31d4b50.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202104201082683821-russian-foreign-ministry-offers-condolences-to-people-of-chad-over-death-of-president-deby/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday expressed condolences to the people of Chad over the death of of President Idriss Deby, who died in combat after decades of leading the Sahelian country.

    "We express deep condolences to friends and relatives of I. Deby Itno, and to the people of Chad," the ministry said in a statement.

    The Chadian leader was a "consistent supporter of strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia and promoted the development of bilateral ties between Moscow and N'Djamena in a range of fields," the statement read.

    The ministry praised the late leader's legacy in developing Chad's economy and society and his contributions to peace and stability both in the country and in the broader Sahel.

    "I. Deby Itno was a prominent statesman who had high standing both inside his country and beyond its borders. Over the years of service as head of state, he contributed significantly to developing Chad socially and economically, promoted peace and security on the African continent and led a determined fight against terrorism and extremism in the Sahara-Sahel region," the ministry said.

    Deby was killed while visiting troops on the frontlines who are fighting against a rebel group, the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), in the country's restive north. He was transported to a medical facility but succumbed to sustained injuries on Tuesday.

    Related:

    Chad Rebel Group CCMSR Vows to Continue Fight Against Central Authorities
    Chad's President Idriss Déby Killed in Clash on Front Line Shortly After Winning 6th Term in Office
    US Orders Non-Essential Government Employees to Leave Chad Over Possible Insurgent Attack on Capital
    Tags:
    foreign minister, Russia, Chad
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo combination created on March 14, 2019 shows (L) Pakistani waiter Rozi Khan posing for a photograph at Dilbar Hotel in Rawalpindi on February 22, (R) US actor Peter Dinklage at the HBO premiere of My Dinner With Herve at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on October 4, 2018.
    Look-Alike Day: Prominent Figures Who Have Doubles
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse