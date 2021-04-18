Little Boy, Several Others Killed in Oil Tanker Blast in Southeastern Nigeria - Reports

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Benue State, Yakubu Mohammed, told the newspaper on Sunday that an oil tanker lost control and crashed at Oshigbudu village in Agatu Local Government Area earlier in the day, spilling its contents.
The resulting explosion and fire led to the death of eight men, three women and a little boy, according to the FRSC spokesperson.
Scores die, over 20 houses raze during tanker explosion in Benue community— The Guild Nigeria (@TheGuildng) April 18, 2021
pic.twitter.com/MkDjjzmKUs
Local shops and houses were affected by the fire and FRSC operatives and other rescue agencies were called to the scene to bring the situation under control.
All comments
Show new comments (0)