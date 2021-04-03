Register
02:07 GMT03 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nigeria's Boko Haram terrorist network

    'Obviously an Air Accident': Nigerian Air Force Rejects Claims Boko Haram Downed Aircraft

    © AP Photo
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202104031082526997-obviously-an-air-accident-nigerian-air-force-rejects-claims-boko-haram-downed-aircraft/

    Earlier this week, Edward Gabkwet, who serves as the director of public relations and information for the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), revealed that the force had lost contact with an Alpha-Fighter jet that was on Friday purported to have been shot down by militants.

    The Nigerian Air Force has denied that one of the service’s aircraft was shot down by Boko Haram* -  the militant group linked to Daesh*, noting in a late Friday release that it is “employing false propaganda” and seeking to take claim for what was “obviously an air accident.”

    The service explained in its latest statement on the incident that “it is evident that most parts of the video were deliberately doctored to give the false impression that the aircraft was shot down.” 

    Officials note that the video clip failed to show the correlation between the shooting on the ground and the mid-air aircraft explosion, noting that it would be “almost impossible for an aircraft to have exploded mid-air” while still having a good portion of its tail intact. 

    The statement adds that an explosion of that nature would have scattered debris from the aircraft “across several miles.” The release notes that investigators are still analyzing the contents of the footage.

    In the unverified video, Boko Haram militants are shown standing in the wreckage of what they claim to be the shot down fighter jet. 

    According to the SITE intelligence Group, the video showed what appeared to be a plane exploding in midair, followed by close-up footage of the wreckage.

    The video, which has been circulated on social media, is speculated to have shown the remains of a man who was described by Boko Haram militants as the pilot of the plane. It is purported that the NAF inscription on the plane matches the registration number of the Alpha-Jet that went missing in action on Wednesday.

    Gabkwet previously emphasized that it was not yet clear whether the downed aircraft developed technical issues and crashed or was shot down. 

    The Nigerian Air Force details on its website that search and rescue efforts are still ongoing. 

    The latest development came days after the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Oladayo Amao ordered an investigation into a Beechcraft King Air B350i aircraft that crashed in Abuja, Nigeria, on Sunday, claiming seven lives. The aircraft was returning to Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure while enroute to Minna.

    *Boko Haram, Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL) are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states

    Related:

    Nigeria Detects Another Mutant Strain of Coronavirus, Different from UK's and South Africa's
    Nigeria Rocked by Series of Terrorist Attacks Over Weekend, Officials Claim
    Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Becomes First Woman to Head World Trade Organisation
    Gunmen Kidnap Over 300 Schoolgirls in Northwestern Nigeria, Reports Say
    Gunmen Attack School in North-Western Nigeria, Kidnap Students, Reports Say
    Tags:
    Nigeria, Boko Haram, Nigerian Air Force
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse