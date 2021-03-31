Shots Reportedly Heard Near Niger's President Office

According to preliminary reports, heavy gunfire was heard near the presidential office in Niamey.
"It was around 3:00 a.m. [02:00 GMT] when we heard heavy and light weapons firing and it lasted for fifteen minutes, followed by small arms fire, then everything ceased", one of the witnesses near the Plateau district in Niamey, told AFP. "The shooting lasted about twenty minutes", according to another AFP source.
There has been no official statement from the Niger government addressing the reports so far.
Some videos from the African country's capital, allegedly captured near the site of the shooting have since been shared online.
Échanges de tirs à Niamey😨 pic.twitter.com/51sSAsoI5g— B-SooL✌😴 (@BSooL36815726) March 31, 2021
