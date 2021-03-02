Register
22:53 GMT02 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    South African Opposition Party Says COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Roll-Out’ is a Sham

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082144070_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_33140fcacb7d59fd5a853113713197ec.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202103021082236407-south-african-opposition-party-says-covid-19-vaccine-roll-out-is-a-sham/

    The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a breakaway party from the ruling ANC, said they had asked why the government had given no details of placebo or control groups in its mass trial of the US-developed Johnson & Johnson vaccine — its first field trial against the more-infectious "South African" strain of coronavirus.

    A South African opposition party has accused the government of "misleading the nation" over its COVID-19 vaccine "roll-out".

    The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the third-largest party in parliament, accused the African National Congress Government of falsely claiming its mass clinical trial of US firm Johnson & Johnson's vaccine on up to 500,000 healthcare workers was part of a national immunisation program.

    EFF national spokesman Vuyani Pambo said his party had asked Health Minister Zweli Mkhize at the Parliamentary Health Committee on February 10 why his department had not published details of a placebo control group in the scheme, which at that point was being referred to as "Phase 1" of a mass inoculation drive.

    "Mkhize defended the lack of vital evidence and furthermore failed to clarify to the portfolio committee on Health that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was still undergoing phase 3B trials in the country", Pambo said.

    ​Health officials have termed the inoculation experiment an "open-label" trial, meaning participants know which vaccine they are receiving — and not a placebo, commonly used to check if the drug being tested gives any significant benefits over no treatment at all.

    © REUTERS / POOL
    S African Drug Regulator Execs Slam Use of Nation as ‘Guinea Pigs’ for J&J COVID-19 Jab

    Pambo said it was "shameful" that Mkhize had "subverted the ethical process of ensuring the nation" and participants knew they were taking part in a trial, and also tried to pass off the experimental vaccine as approved by regulators.

    The EFF demanded Mkhize be "removed from office with immediate effect".

    Members of the board of national drug regulator SAHPRA also objected last week to the government calling the trail of the J & J vaccine, which has yet to be approved for general use, a "roll-out". A doctor also pointed out that the trial was the first in-vivo test of its effectiveness against the more-easily transmitted 501Y.V2 strain dominant in the country.

    President Cyril Ramaphosa has already been accused of blocking the use of one million doses of the approved AstraZeneca 'Oxford' vaccine already delivered from India, along with attempts to buy the Russian Sputnik V jab, in favour of J & J — whose South African licensed producer funded his 2017 campaign to be elected as ANC leader.

    Related:

    BRICS Member South Africa May Not Get Vaccines From Bill Gates-Funded COVAX Until June
    South Africa to Go Ahead With Pfizer COVID-19 Jab Despite Protection Doubts
    US Regulator Set to Approve J&J COVID-19 Jab Despite Severe Reactions in Patients
    Tags:
    Vaccine, Johnson & Johnson, coronavirus, COVID-19, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse