Libya's GNA Interior Minister Survives Assassination Attempt After Convoy Attacked West of Tripoli

A convoy with Libya's Government of National Accord’s Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha has come under attack, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported Sunday. Sputnik learned from an informed source familiar with the minister's security that Bashagha survived the assassination attempt and was not injured.
According to the source, the minister was travelling back to his residence when three armed men opened fire on a Toyota in the convoy. Two of the attackers were detained, while the other was killed by the minister's security guards. Libya-24 reported, citing its sources that a bodyguard was injured as a result of the attack.
After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Libya entered a period of a prolonged civil war. The country is currently divided between two centres of power — the eastern parliament supported by the LNA, and the GNA with the backing of the West. In 2020, an international conference took place in Berlin, with the participation of Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt. The sides agreed to a ceasefire and the non-involvement of third parties in the conflict. In October of the same year, the GNA and LNA signed the nationwide ceasefire deal at UN-facilitated commission talks in Geneva.
