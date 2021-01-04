Register
17:30 GMT04 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    South African Unions, Professors Slam Government Inaction on COVID-19 Vaccines

    © REUTERS / Sumaya Hisham
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/04/1081645434_0:0:3042:1712_1200x675_80_0_0_3d9ae6897d33517599627a8d9477bbe2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202101041081643808-south-african-unions-professors-slam-government-inaction-on-covid-19-vaccines/

    Virologist Shabir Madhi pointed out that the COVAX organisation, which the South African government relied on exclusively until recently, would only provide enough vaccines for a tenth of the population. Governing ANC-allied unions called on Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to look to Russia and China for supplies instead.

    South African trade unions and top academics have laid into the government over its failure to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Africa's hardest-hit nation.

    That was after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday evening that the government aimed to vaccinate two-thirds of the population — some 40 million people — by the end of the year to ensure herd immunity to the deadly coronavirus strain.

    He claimed the government was now negotiating directly with vaccine manufacturers, and supplies could be delivered next month, sooner than the April-June timeframe promised by the COVAX outfit whose parent organisation, Gavi, is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to the tune of more than $4 billion.

    “We are trying to get as many vaccines to be available as possible with a target of February, although all of that is very much going to depend on the success of the current bilateral negotiations that we are having with various companies”, Mkhize said.

    Trade Union Anger

    But the education and health union NEHAWU expressed scepticism of Mkhize’s claims on Monday, which it pointed out were "scant on details", saying he should have made deals months ago.

    "Because of the delay by government to start negotiations with vaccine manufacturers and participation in the COVAX facility we are now bearing the brunt of the scarcity of vaccines and having to wait for availability while other countries have begun with the rollout", NEHAWU spokesman Khaya Xaba said.

    The union demanded the government source vaccines from to fellow BRICS bloc members Russia and China, whose Sputnik V and Sinovac jabs are already in use.

    "If government was committed to saving lives and stopping infections they would have moved with speed to procure the vaccine", said Xaba. "The delays prove that our government is not in touch with reality and unaware of the grave situation we find ourselves in as a country".

    On Sunday the governing ANC-allied COSATU union federation, with which NEHAWU is affiliated, said Mkhize's "incomprehensible briefing" showed the government had been "caught napping in the face of a deadly pandemic".

    "The presentation of this so-called COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Strategy was only a public relations exercise at a time when the nation expects action", spokesman Sizwe Pamla said. "This is hiding the fact that there are 40 countries that have already begun immunising their people, some since December and some are South Africa’s peers in the middle-income bracket".

    Russia, the UK, US, Canada, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the 27 European Union member states, and several Latin American nations have ​already begun immunising their populations with a variety of vaccines from different manufacturers. On Monday, an 82-year-old man from Oxford became the first to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine developed in the British city, while nearly a million UK residents have already had their first of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

    Academic Scepticism

    Two professors from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg dismissed the government's goals as unrealistic, thanks to its failure to begin procurement early and its reliance on COVAX, which will only provide a fraction of the doses needed.

    “The objective of vaccinating 67 percent of South Africa’s population by the end of 2021 is not achievable any more”, said Professor Alex van den Heever, a health and social security systems specialist. "And that’s largely because they only started thinking of negotiating with large pharmaceutical companies in the last 6 weeks or so when they should have begun discussions about 6 months ago”.

    And virologist Professor Shabir Madhi told eNCA News that the government target was "not a strategy, it's an aspiration".

    "You can only have a strategy in place in terms of targeting 67 percent of the population once you've actually secured a supply of vaccine", Madhi said. "And as the minister correctly pointed out, right now South Africa has not secured a vaccine for more than 10 percent of its population. So we see trouble".

    "Companies haven't been waiting for us to come to them to procure vaccine at our convenience and on our timelines. We need to understand that there is a huge global demand".

    The virologist also criticised the government's "gamble" in relying exclusively on COVAX until recently.

    "Knowing that the COVAX facility itself has indicated that it would only be able to supply vaccine for up to 20 percent of the population — and we're going at 10 percent because of the cost of being involved in the COVAX facility — we did not enter into bilateral agreements with other companies", Madhi said.

    He also dismissed government claims that developed nations had taken a financial risk by ordering then-unproven vaccines from drug firms, pointing out that "advanced market commitment" contracts did not oblige them to pay until the product was delivered.

    COVAX — The Bill Gates-keeper

    © Sputnik / Алексей Дружинин
    BRICS Member South Africa May Not Get Vaccines From Bill Gates-Funded COVAX Until June
    South Africa reportedly paid 327 million rand ($22 million) to COVAX just before Christmas as a 15 percent down-payment on a 2.2 billion rand ($150 million) fee to the organisation.

    Swiss and US-based COVAX, which claims to have 187 countries on board so far, is not developing or producing a vaccine of its own, and has so far not procured supplies for any of its members.

    The organisation claims it wants to ensure vaccines are distributed "fairly and equitably" to poorer nations, and that healthcare workers are inoculated before other citizens. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted on Tuesday that COVAX would not deliver any vaccines until the "second quarter" of 2021 — in other words, somewhere between April and the end of June.

    The pandemic has now claimed almost 30,000 lives in South Africa, with over 1.1 million residents testing positive for the virus since Mkhize announced the first case on 5 March 2020.

    Related:

    Hungary's Orban Looks East for COVID-19 Vaccines After EU Buy-up Falls Short
    Sweden's Chief Epidemiologist Warns of Third COVID-19 Wave in Europe After Christmas Holidays
    'Shoddy Lies': China Bashes US Nat'l Security Adviser Pottinger's Claims of COVID's Man-Made Origin
    Tags:
    BRICS, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, University of the Witwatersrand, Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), African National Congress (ANC), Cyril Ramaphosa, coronavirus, COVID-19, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People mourn by the grave of senior Iranian military commander General Qasem Soleimani, during the one year anniversary of his killing in a US attack, in his hometown of Kerman, Iran, 2 January 2021.
    Iran Commemorates Death Anniversary of General Qasem Soleimani
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse