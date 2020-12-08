DR Congo Police Reportedly Enter Parliament Building Amid Rampage by Lawmakers

Police have entered the parliament building in the DR Congo capital of Kinshasa on Tuesday amid reports of unrest and violence inside the legislative chamber, AFP has reported, citing one of its journalists.
At least one person was said to have been injured in clashes involving the throwing of projectiles inside the chamber between supporters of President Tshisekedi and lawmakers from the parliamentary majority loyal to his predecessor, Joseph Kabila.
Tuesday's continued clashes come following violence Monday which saw lawmakers ransack the building, overturning tables and throwing chairs, preventing a scheduled session of parliament.
The United Nations Security Council expressed concerns about the political crisis brewing in DR Congo last week, pointing to the imminent collapse of the ruling coalition.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the coalition's collapse "could undermine the fragile political stability" in the country, "reverse the gains made since the 2018 elections and the resulting peaceful transfer of power, as well as divert efforts to address security challenges" in the country's east.
DRC UN envoy Leila Zerrougui confirmed to the Security Council Monday that her country was "going through a period of heightened political tensions, compounded by persistent disagreements among members of the ruling coalition."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
