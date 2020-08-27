Register
    Female White Lion Ivanna yawns in a private zoo in the village of Demydiv 50 kilometres west of Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

    South African Conservationist Killed By His Own White Lions As He Took Them For Walk

    © AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
    Police have opened an inquest into the death of West Mathewson after the tragic incident to which his wife was a helpless witness.

    A South African conservationist has been mauled to death by his beloved white lionesses as he took them for their daily walk.

    “It is believed that the two lionesses attacked the deceased during one of their usual walks,” Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said. “The incident allegedly took place while his wife was helplessly watching.”

    Mojapelo added that the emergency services were called, but Mathewson was declared dead at the scene with multiple injuries at Mathewson’s Lion Tree Top game lodge near Hoedspruit in Limpopo province on Wednesday.

    “I think it was just a tragic accident that happened,” daughter-in-law Tehri Mathewson told South African website News 24.

    “The lions are safe and will forever be loved and cared for as he would have wanted,” she added. Mojapelo said the animals had been moved to another game lodge in the area.

    She described her father-in-law as a “remarkable man” whose death was a blow to conservationism.

    Perched on the top of a cliff, a stunning maned lion roared looking up at the dark skies over the lush forest of the Gir wildlife sanctuary in India's Gujarat.
    © Blogger photo. Twitter/Parveen Kaswan
    King of Monsoon: Watch Indian Lion 'Welcome Rain' With Roar
    Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba warned the public to be “careful around these dangerous animals to avoid these types of tragic incidents from happening.”

    In 2017 another man, Qebekhulu Justice, was mauled by lions as he and a colleague collected wood on the plains near Hoedspruit. The second man heard Justice scream and threw stones at the attacking big cats, driving them off.

    Justice suffered wounds to his legs, torso, stomach and chest and died a week later, although the Limpopo health department said the cause of death was “other diseases.”

    West Mathewson insisted after the 2017 incident that the lions “just wanted to play with the guy” and that Justice would have “been dead in five seconds” if they meant to kill him.

