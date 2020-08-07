Nearly 20 Civilians Killed at Market in Eastern Burkina Faso

“Provisionally, 20 people were killed and many more were injured”, regional governor Colonel Saidou Sanou said in a written statement, which was published by the Le Faso news portal.
The incident reportedly took place near the village of Namoungou, in the province of Gnagna.
In March, more than forty people were killed in attacks on two villages in the Barga department in Burkina Faso's Nord region.
Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain an armed insurgency linked to Daesh*, since 2016. Hundreds of civilians have been killed during the ongoing conflict.
*Daesh is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
