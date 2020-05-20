Inexplicable Deaths of Elephants in Botswana Baffle Authorities

Authorities in Botswana are probing the mysterious deaths of elephants in the country after some 12' carcasses were discovered this week in the Okawanga Delta region.
Oduetse Koboto, Acting Permanent Secretary in the country's Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, said veterinary officials have already ruled out the possibility of poaching due to the fact that "all carcasses of the elephants were found intact".
"Preliminary investigations regarding the cause of deaths are currently ongoing, whilst surveillance operations are underway to trace any more dead elephants", the ministry said as quoted by Bloomberg.
The media outlet points out that in March, 44 dead elephants were also discovered in the country.
And in October 2019, some 100 elephants were reported dead in Botswana due to a suspected anthrax outbreak.
Botswana boasts the world's largest elephant population with more than 135,000.
Last year, Botswana lifted its hunting ban on elephants, and this February, the country auctioned seven elephant hunting licenses, however the hunting season, which was slated to open in April, has been put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis.
All comments
Show new comments (0)