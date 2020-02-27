Tunisian Parliament Votes for Confidence in Elyes Fakhfakh's Government - TAP

It said on Twitter that 129 lawmakers had voted for, 77 against and 1 abstained.
Earlier, Tunisian President Kais Saied chose ex-finance minister Elyes Fakhfakh to form a government within a month after a government proposed by former prime minister-designate Habib Jemli was rejected by parliament earlier in January. Fakhfakh had previously served as finance minister and tourism minister of the North African country.
#Tunisian Parliament to vote on Wednesday on prime minister-designate Elyes #Fakhfakh 's government.#TnGov #TnARP #Ennahdha #Saied #Chahed #Ghannouchi pic.twitter.com/g3tRQZ7dXr— Mourad Teyeb (@MouradTeyeb) February 25, 2020
Tunisia held parliamentary and presidential elections in October 2019 but the formation of the new government was reportedly stalled after nominees submitted by then-prime minister Habib Jemli were rejected by lawmakers. A snap presidential election was announced following the demise of President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi in late July.
