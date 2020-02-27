Tunisian Parliament Votes for Confidence in Elyes Fakhfakh's Government - TAP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Tunisian parliament voted on Thursday morning for confidence in Elyes Fakhfakh's government, the TAP news agency reported.

It said on Twitter that 129 lawmakers had voted for, 77 against and 1 abstained.

Earlier, Tunisian President Kais Saied chose ex-finance minister Elyes Fakhfakh to form a government within a month after a government proposed by former prime minister-designate Habib Jemli was rejected by parliament earlier in January. Fakhfakh had previously served as finance minister and tourism minister of the North African country.

Tunisia held parliamentary and presidential elections in October 2019 but the formation of the new government was reportedly stalled after nominees submitted by then-prime minister Habib Jemli were rejected by lawmakers. A snap presidential election was announced following the demise of President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi in late July.