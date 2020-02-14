Sudanese Authorities Detain Muslim Brotherhood Members – Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) – The Sudanese Prosecutor General’s Office said that several members of the Egypt-based Muslim Brotherhood group had been detained over plotting terror attacks across the country, media reported.

According to the Sudan News Agency, the detained members of the Muslim Brotherhood have entered Sudan some six months ago, using fake Syrian passports.

Police have reportedly found improvised explosive devices, suicide vests and maps of some Sudanese cities in the places of the detainees’ residence.

In 2012, the Muslim Brotherhood* managed to use the uncertain political situation in Egypt following the toppling of ex-President Hosni Mubarak in 2011, by nominating its member Mohamed Morsi for the presidential election, which he won in June of the same year.

In July 2013, amid a wave of popular discontent, caused by the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood movement, Morsi was removed from power.

The new authorities launched a crackdown on the movement and have repeatedly accused former Sudanese leader Omar Bashir of sheltering members of the group.

*Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.