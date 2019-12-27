Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Attacks in Northern Burkina Faso - Reports

On Thursday, media reported that 11 servicemen were killed in an attack in Burkina Faso’s northern province of Soum just a day after another deadly incident took place in the same region. On Tuesday, at least 35 civilians and seven servicemen died in a terrorist attack in the province. The government's forces managed to fend off the attackers, killing approximately 80 terrorists. The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, has declared 48-hour mourning following the incident.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Russian and French foreign ministries have already condemned the attacks and wished a quick recovery to all those injured.
The northern part of Burkina Faso has been suffering from activities of Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda* and Daesh terrorist organizations since 2016.
*Al-Qaeda and Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia.
