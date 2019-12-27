Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Attacks in Northern Burkina Faso - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Daesh* terrorist organisation claimed responsibility for the recent attacks in Burkina Faso that took dozens of lives, Reuters news agency reported on Friday, citing the organization's statement.

On Thursday, media reported that 11 servicemen were killed in an attack in Burkina Faso’s northern province of Soum just a day after another deadly incident took place in the same region. On Tuesday, at least 35 civilians and seven servicemen died in a terrorist attack in the province. The government's forces managed to fend off the attackers, killing approximately 80 terrorists. The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, has declared 48-hour mourning following the incident.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Russian and French foreign ministries have already condemned the attacks and wished a quick recovery to all those injured.

The northern part of Burkina Faso has been suffering from activities of Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda* and Daesh terrorist organizations since 2016.

*Al-Qaeda and Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia.