Twenty-Four Killed, Dozens Injured in Explosion at Plant in Sudanese Capital - Reports

According to AFP, police cordoned off the area where the explosion took place. The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Twenty-four people have been killed and forty-five were injured in an explosion at a factory in the Bahri industrial area of Sudan's capital Khartoum, according to Sky News Arabia.

First videos from the scene have appeared online, showing plumes of black smoke in the sky near a tile manufacturing plant in the north of the city.

​Police have cordoned off the area of the explosion. The casualties were taken to several hospitals in Khartoum, AFP said. Medics say the death toll from the explosion could rise.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the explosion at the factory.

Sudan has seen a wave of industrial accidents in the past few months, prompting criticism of the country's safety regulations. Earlier this year, a fire broke out at the presidential palace in Khartoum, causing partial damage to the building.

