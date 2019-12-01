Church Wall Collapse Reportedly Kills 3 in Egypt – Photos

A body of a four-year-old child was among those recovered from under the debris, according to an Egyptian daily, Al-Youm 7.
الحصيلة الأولية لحادث دير أبو فانا، ملوي/المنيا— Mr Magic (@mr_magic123) December 1, 2019
ثلاث وفيات، سيدة مسنة تدعى سميرة وطفلين توماس شنودة وكاراس شنودة، و١١ مصاب، نتيجة سقوط سور الكنيسة الأثرية، ولم يتحدد بعد سبب الواقع pic.twitter.com/oDclFV5i58
The church stood in the Nile-delta city of Mallawi in the Minya region. The governor ordered a probe into the collapse. A large part of the province’s population are Christians.
