UNSC's President Says It Extends Mandate of African Union Mission in Darfur for One More Year

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) for another year, UN Security Council's current president South African Ambassador Jerry Matjila said in a meeting on Thursday.

"The result of the voting is as follows: The draft resolution received 15 votes in favor. The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously", Matjila said.

The draft resolution, submitted by the United Kingdom and Germany, extends the UNAMID mandate until 31 October 2020.

Peacekeeping ➡️ peacebuilding



Today's resolution on UNAMID promotes work between the Sudanese gov't and the UN to bring peace to Sudan. pic.twitter.com/UMz9GvQ7Ur — UK at the UN 🇬🇧 (@UKUN_NewYork) October 31, 2019

🇩🇪 welcomes the unanimous adoption of #UNSC Res. 2495 to extend the mandate of #UNAMID for 1 year. It lays out a clear roadmap for a transition from peacekeeping to peacebuilding in #Darfur. We will offer our support to make this transition a reality!#GERinUNSC #strongerUNited pic.twitter.com/9b41MPNr4l — German Mission to UN (@GermanyUN) October 31, 2019

The mission is undergoing reconfiguration and will go through the process of an eventual drawdown.

According to the text of the resolution, the UN Security Council will decide on the future actions regarding the mission’s drawdown and exit after 1 March 2020.

The resolution also stipulates that the UN Security Council will adopt a new document at the same time to further address the issue of UNAMID’s presence in the region.

In June, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said that the mission intends to exit Darfur by 30 June 2020.