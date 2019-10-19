X-Rated Videos of Married South African Teacher Who ‘Hooked Up With Students’ Leaked to Porn Sites

The teacher resigned last week from a prestigious South African boys’ school and vanished from social media radars after allegations surfaced of her having a string of affairs with the students. There are no criminal charges being pressed as all of the alleged lovers were said to be of age; 16 is the age of consent in the country.

Lewd videos and pictures sent by Fiona Viotti, a now former-teacher at Bishops Diocesan College (grades 8-12) in Cape Town, to her students/lovers have made their way to adult sites, have made their way to PornHub.

Some of the videos referring to the 30-year-old have been taken down but some are still available as of the time of writing. Some scenes show a woman, her face unseen, performing a sex act on herself, while in others a naked Viotti appears to be filming herself in the mirror.

Viotti’s lawyer William Booth has not denied that the woman in the videos is his client but warned that they were posted illegally and is taking steps to have all of them deleted.

“I'm investigating the whole issue of the distribution of this material,” he told News 24. “It is illegal to distribute any pictures or videos which may potentially have pornographic content. It is against the law.”

He added that police could step in to investigate the distribution of pornographic material.

Fiona Viotti had worked as a water polo coach at Bishops, a prestigious boys’ school in Cape Town that charges up to $17,000 per year. She resigned earlier this month after the parents of one of her students filed a complaint with the school, accusing her of engaging in sexual relations with the young man, who is said to be 18 years old.

He claims he was first a “willing participant” in the relationship, but Viotti became controlling and wouldn’t let him go after he asked her to call it quits.

Married Bishops teacher resigns over an alleged sexual affair with Bishops boy - reports https://t.co/VhIEPBUGlw via @News24



"Fiona Viotti, 30, reportedly left Bishops with immediate effect last week"



Fiona should link up with Zodwa & Khune 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/SUfTQe8BZf — 🇱🇸Thato von Afrika🇿🇦 (@CapnT2) October 13, 2019

At the school they probed allegations of “serious misconduct” by the teacher, and there was reason to believe that several boys “have been affected over a number of years”.

Viotti, who was a water polo star as a teenager and even graced the pages of Sports Illustrated as one of the “Beauties of Sport” ten years ago, is said to be a remote relative of Princess Diana of Britain – her brother is reportedly dating Princess Diana’s niece.

According to local media, Viotti married her long-time partner, a venture capitalist, just 13 months ago. They are now understood to be living separately. She has apparently been keeping a low profile and has deleted her social media accounts.