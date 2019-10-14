Frenchman Stabbed to Death by Unidentified Attacker in Northern Tunisia

According to the Mosaique FM radio broadcaster, the suspect also wounded a Tunisian serviceman, who was then transported to a nearby hospital.

A citizen of France was killed on Monday in Tunisia's northern province of Bizerte after an unidentified individual stabbed him with a knife, Mosaique FM reported. The Tunisian Interior Ministry confirmed the news, noting that the incident occurred at the exit of a bath in the settlement of Zarzouna.

The suspect managed to flee the scene and the police are currently searching for him. Officials noted that a Tunisian soldier was stabbed in the neck, but haven't commented on the injuries that resulted in the death of the French national.

Interior Ministry spokesman Khaled Hayouni told state news agency TAP that police are aware of the identity of the suspected assailant, a 28-year-old man with a criminal record, but the motive of the stabbings remains unclear.

An investigation into the attack is underway.