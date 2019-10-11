Cargo Plane With Eight People Aboard Missing in Congo - Reports

An Antonov An-72 cargo plane with eight people on board disappeared Thursday afternoon in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), an hour after taking off from Goma, according to news portal Actualite.CD.

The aircraft, operated by the Air Force and involved in logistics operations for the Presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo, departed from Goma at 1:32 p.m. GMT bound for the capital, Kinshasa, where it should have landed at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority.

Since the plane stopped communicating with the control center, 59 minutes after takeoff, "requests issued to all stations on its route have not provided information about its location", according to the entity.