Pirates Release Russian Sailors Captured Near Cameroon - Source in Company

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to the source, the Russian sailors may return to their homeland next week, but it is still unknown exactly. All the sailors are safe and sound.

Pirates have released Russian sailors, who were abducted off Cameroon's coast in mid-August, a source in the employing company revealed on Sunday.

"They all were released ... All of them have been transferred to Germany," the source said.

A multipurpose cargo vessel belonging to German company MarConsult Schiffahrt, the Marmalaita, which sails under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, was attacked by pirates near Cameroon's Douala port on August 15. The pirates abducted eight out of the total 12 crew members, including three Russians — a first mate from St. Petersburg, a captain from Vladivostok and a senior mechanic from Murmansk. The vessel itself was not seized and is still anchored in the port. There were also four Philippine and one Ukrainian nationals among those abducted.