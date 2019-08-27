MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least three people died and 107 were saved after a boat carrying 200 people capsized off the southwest coast of Cameroon, the country's army wrote on Facebook.

"There are 107 survivors as of now, three female corpses have been transferred to Bota Port in Limbe," the Cameroon Army said in a statement.

The AUSTRHEIM ship capsized due to very stormy conditions in the early hours of Monday. Local media reported that the ship was heading from Nigeria to a port in Cameroon's southwest city of Tiko.

The search is still underway by a joint rescue team of Cameroon’s special oil field protection group and the National Navy, the army added.