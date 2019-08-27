"There are 107 survivors as of now, three female corpses have been transferred to Bota Port in Limbe," the Cameroon Army said in a statement.
The AUSTRHEIM ship capsized due to very stormy conditions in the early hours of Monday. Local media reported that the ship was heading from Nigeria to a port in Cameroon's southwest city of Tiko.
The search is still underway by a joint rescue team of Cameroon’s special oil field protection group and the National Navy, the army added.
