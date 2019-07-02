Oil Tank Truck Explosion Kills Over 50, Injures 70 in Nigeria - Reports

According to Nigerian media, an explosion has occurred in the village of Ahumbe in Benue state, killing and wounding people who were trying to scoop up some fuel from a truck after an accident.

An official in the Gwer local government, Christopher Avi, stated that at least 50 people died and 70 were wounded after an oil tank truck exploded on Monday.

He said that the truck was trying to avoid potholes, but tumbled, spilling the fuel, which attracted many people to the site of the accident.

At least 60 people have died in an oil tanker explosion in #Benue state, central #Nigeria, according to local reports.

📸 pic.twitter.com/2zmBwMWmCT — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) July 2, 2019

The blast has also damaged a nearby bus and several houses.

According to police, the victims, who are mainly from the village of Ahumbe, were taken to local hospitals.

​The incident comes after a month ago a similar explosion claimed the lives of 55 people in Niger.

26 dead in Benue tanker explosion https://t.co/rFWUDwDoKa pic.twitter.com/EawL0iQXnb — Ripples Nigeria (@RipplesNG) July 2, 2019

​