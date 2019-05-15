Sudan Military Council, Opposition Reach Accord on Transitional Period - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) said that it had reached an agreement on a three-year transitional period in the country with the opposition, media reported.

According to the Sky News Arabia broadcaster, the parties reached consensus on the majority of disputable issues.

The TMC and the opposition are going to announce details of the final agreement within 24 hours, the Al-Hadath broadcaster reported.

The military council reportedly said that parties to the talks would form a legislative council that would include 300 members. The opposition Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change will get 67 percent of seats in the legislative council, according to the TMC.

On Monday, the TMC and the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change agreed on the structure of transitional bodies.

Sudan experienced a military coup on April 11 following four months of anti-government protests. President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. However, the opposition did not approve this plan and called on the TMC to immediately hand over power to civilian structures.