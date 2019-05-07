Indian Minister Vows to Take Action to Rescue 5 Indians Abducted in Nigeria

Pirates attacked the ship MT Apecus at the Bonny Outer anchorage in Nigeria earlier in April, taking five Indian seafarers from the vessel. At the moment, neither their families nor the authorities have any information about their condition or whereabouts.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has addressed the situation regarding the abducted Indian sailors, stating that she is looking into their safe release and has taken up the matter with the Nigerian government.

I have seen news reports about abduction of five Indian sailors by pirates in Nigeria. I am asking Indian High Commissioner to take this up at the highest level with Government of Nigeria for their release.



This is not the first pirate attack in the Gulf of Guinea this year. In January, the container ship MSC Mandy was assaulted off the coast of Cotonou, Benin, and six crew members were kidnapped by the attackers.