One Peacekeeper Killed, Four Injured in Attack on UN Mission Convoy in Mali

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One member of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), an Egyptian national, has been killed and four others injured in an attack on a MINUSMA convoy in the Malian region of Mopti, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

The attack, conducted with the use of an improvised explosive device, took place on Saturday morning, according to reports.

"A peacekeeper from Egypt was killed and four were wounded. MINUSMA peacekeepers responded, killing an assailant and apprehending eight others. The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the family of the victim and to the Government of Egypt. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law," the spokesperson said in a statement late on Saturday.

Guterres called on the Malian government to identify the attackers and bring them to justice, according to the spokesperson.

"The Secretary-General reaffirms that such acts will not diminish the resolve of the United Nations to continue supporting the people and the Government of Mali in their quest for peace and stability," the spokesperson added.

MINUSMA was established in 2013 in order to support the political process in Mali, to ensure security, stabilization and protection of civilians and to promote human rights in the African country.