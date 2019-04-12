EU Calls for Power Handover to Civilian Transitional Govt in Sudan

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini called for a swift transfer of power to a civilian transitional government through an inclusive political process in the wake of a military takeover in Sudan.

"Only a credible and inclusive political process can meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people and lead to the political and economic reforms the country needs. That can only be achieved through a swift handover to a civilian transitional government. In that process, all must exercise calm and utmost restraint", Mogherini said in a statement, released by European Union External Action late on Thursday.

Mogherini also reiterated the recent statement by African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, saying the establishment of a military council to govern the country as a result of the coup did not provide the answers in the current situation and violated the AU Charter principles.

On Thursday, the Sudanese military detained long-time president Omar Bashir following months of anti-government demonstrations in the country. Military officials subsequently established a military transitional council to govern the country for two years in the run-up to elections.

Earlier on Friday, media reported that that Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf had been sworn in as the head of the military council.

