EU Calls for Power Handover to Civilian Transitional Govt in Sudan

"Only a credible and inclusive political process can meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people and lead to the political and economic reforms the country needs. That can only be achieved through a swift handover to a civilian transitional government. In that process, all must exercise calm and utmost restraint", Mogherini said in a statement, released by European Union External Action late on Thursday.
Mogherini also reiterated the recent statement by African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, saying the establishment of a military council to govern the country as a result of the coup did not provide the answers in the current situation and violated the AU Charter principles.
Earlier on Friday, media reported that that Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf had been sworn in as the head of the military council.
