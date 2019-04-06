French Foreign Minister: Libyan Crisis Could Be Resolved Only by Political Means

PARIS (Sputnik) - Libyan crisis cannot be resolved through "a military victory" as political settlement remains the only option in light of growing tensions in the Maghreb country, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has stated.

"In Libya, we know what needs to be done. Yesterday evening, we set forth the communique with no difficulty. There is one basic principle which that in Libya there will not be a military victory. The solution can only be a political one", Le Drian said at a press conference closing the meeting of G7 foreign ministers in France.

The political solution for the Libyan crisis includes calling a national conference and a subsequent holding of elections, the French foreign minister noted.

"Now, for all of this to happen in a calm setting, we need many elements of the present situation to stop, and different players to restrain themselves", Le Drian underlined.

The statement comes after France, jointly with Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates expressed concern over the latest outbreak of fighting in Libya.

The situation in Libya escalated on 4 April as Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of forces loyal to East Libya-based government, ordered an offensive to retake Tripoli from the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA)-backed forces. The LNA has already recaptured a number of settlements on its way to the capital, while leader of Libya's UN-supported government Fayez Sarraj has ordered its troops to use force if necessary.