Over 500 People Killed by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique – Reports

MOSCOW(Sputnik) – A total of 501 people were killed in Mozambique due to flooding and landfall, caused by the tropical Cyclone Idai, Lusa news agency reported on Saturday citing local authorities.

On March 15, Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique and then continued to neighbouring Zimbabwe and Malawi, triggering floods and landfalls. Idai hit Mozambique and then spread to neighbouring Zimbabwe and Malawi, triggering floods and landfalls and causing multiple casualties. Search and rescue operations continue.

Mozambique raised the Cyclone Idai death toll to 293 and says its mortuary in Beira is full.



The total death toll across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe is now 608, but that number is expected to rise as floodwaters recede and authorities locate more missing people’s bodies. pic.twitter.com/E5nMXc0oZq — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 22, 2019

As a result, over 700 people were killed and hundreds of others went missing in the aforementioned three countries, according to the UN estimates.