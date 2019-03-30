Over 500 People Killed by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique – Reports

On March 15, Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique and then continued to neighbouring Zimbabwe and Malawi, triggering floods and landfalls. Idai hit Mozambique and then spread to neighbouring Zimbabwe and Malawi, triggering floods and landfalls and causing multiple casualties. Search and rescue operations continue.
Mozambique raised the Cyclone Idai death toll to 293 and says its mortuary in Beira is full.— AJ+ (@ajplus) March 22, 2019
The total death toll across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe is now 608, but that number is expected to rise as floodwaters recede and authorities locate more missing people’s bodies. pic.twitter.com/E5nMXc0oZq
As a result, over 700 people were killed and hundreds of others went missing in the aforementioned three countries, according to the UN estimates.
An estimated 900,000 children in Mozambique have been orphaned, separated from their families, made homeless, or otherwise affected by Cyclone Idai, officials say.— AJ+ (@ajplus) March 25, 2019
That's half of the 1.8 million people impacted overall. pic.twitter.com/EF8FAi5uuC
