Too Hard? Energy Drink Causing 'Prolonged Erection' Banned in African Country

An energy drink, called Natural High Energy Drink SX, has been banned by Zambian authorities after it became apparent that the beverage, while not marketed as a sexual aid, can cause men drinking it to have a prolonged erection.
As journalist Kennedy Gondwe explained, the drink is still being sold in stores and by street vendors across the country and even in the Zambian capital of Lusaka.
The drink’s packaging also clearly states that the product “increases libido" and is an “aphrodisiac” which can "revitalise the body and mind", the media outlet adds.
