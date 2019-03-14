Death Toll in Nigerian School Collapse Climbs to 18 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people killed in yesterday's school building collapse in Nigeria's city of Lagos has risen to 18, Nation newspaper reported Thursday.

Earlier reports indicated eight killed. Over 100 people were in the building when it collapsed.

According to the Nation newspaper, the emergency team has rescued 41 injured from the debris.

BREAKING NEWS!!!

Ongoing rescue operations by the Lagos State Rescue Unit at the collapsed building at Ita-faji, Lagos Island. #LRU #LASG pic.twitter.com/LtW2pfxybT — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 13, 2019

​On Wednesday, Guardian Nigeria reported that a three-storey building collapsed in the Itafaji area of Lagos, adding that over 100 people are trapped under the debris, while several pupils had been sent to a hospital.