Death Toll in Nigerian School Collapse Climbs to 18 - Reports

Earlier reports indicated eight killed. Over 100 people were in the building when it collapsed.
According to the Nation newspaper, the emergency team has rescued 41 injured from the debris.
Ongoing rescue operations by the Lagos State Rescue Unit at the collapsed building at Ita-faji, Lagos Island.
On Wednesday, Guardian Nigeria reported that a three-storey building collapsed in the Itafaji area of Lagos, adding that over 100 people are trapped under the debris, while several pupils had been sent to a hospital.
