Macron Salutes Bouteflika's Decision to Revoke Presidential Bid Amid Protests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed on Tuesday the decision of his Algerian counterpart, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, to give up his bid to run for fifth consecutive term amid mass protests that rocked the country after the 82-year-old leader announced his intention to seek re-election.

"I salute President Bouteflika's decision, which marks a new page [of the Algerian history,]" Macron said at a press conference with Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh, as quoted by the Algerie 1 news outlet.

Macron added that a sensible transition period should be ensured.

The day before, Bouteflika announced his decision not to run in the presidential race and to postpone the vote, initially scheduled for April 18. Moreover, the president said that he would seek major changes to the country's government and that an inclusive and independent national conference would oversee reforms and the drafting of a new constitution.

Meanwhile, protesters in Algeria have expressed discontent with the fact that Bouteflika did not specify when the postponed election would take place and how long the transition period would last.

